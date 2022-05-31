Bombay Shaving Company Women unveils digital campaign #SayYesToTheCup

Bombay Shaving Company Women (BSC Women) has launched a digital campaign #SayYesToTheCup to drive awareness for menstrual cup and bring attention to sustainable menstrual choices. In the form of a rap battle, the campaign film dramatises the benefits of using a menstrual cup versus more common forms of menstrual hygiene such as sanitary pads, thereby encouraging women to switch to comfortable and easy-to-use menstrual cups.

We believe in changing the game of how women’s hair removal and hygiene is perceived in India, and this is a movement towards our vision, Siddha Jain, chief business officer, Bombay Shaving Company Women, said. “Being a cup veteran and promoter myself, my team and I have carefully crafted the perfect cup for all humans who menstruate. Ultimately choosing the right sanitary product is really personal: we’d just like to make sure that choice is made knowing the facts. Staging a rap battle was a playful way to present some of the reservations about using the menstrual cup that we hear, alongside the benefits that cup users enjoy – in the end, as ever, it’s down to the viewer to pick their ‘crew’. But we will definitely be always on about menstrual cup awareness and convince you to #SayYesToTheCup,” Jain added.

Two crews, representing the BSC Women menstrual cup and pad, battle it out, pitting the typical reactions of conventional sanitary products against the factual benefits of using menstrual cup. The campaign #SayYesToTheCup kicked off from May 28th which is marked as Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Launched in Q3 2020, as an offshoot of men’s grooming brand Bombay Shaving Company, BSC Women is a premium brand for women that has a presence across hair removal and hygiene solutions. BSC Women today has established brands in the Indian personal care, hygiene and hair removal space. Their new range of hair removal products and gifting solutions are available on the brand website, e-marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Blinkit, among others.

