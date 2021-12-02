Bombay Shaving Company Women launches #SmoothAFfection campaign featuring Alaya F

#SmoothAFfection is an attempt to give heart, harmony and humanity back to the community

Bombay Shaving Company Women (BSC W) celebrates its first anniversary with the birthday of their brand ambassador, Alaya F by launching the #SmoothAFfection campaign. With the aim of giving back to society, the campaign will celebrate heart, harmony and humanity till December 5, 2021. “The amount of love and support we have received from our consumers in the last one year has helped us grow manifolds – in scale and spirit. As a conscientious and progressive brand, our campaign #SmoothAFfection is an attempt to give heart, harmony and humanity back to the community,” Siddha Jain, head, Bombay Shaving Company Women, stated.

As part of #SmoothAFfection campaign, BSC W has launched special grooming kits for women in collaboration with Alaya F. 100% of the sales from the kits are being donated to the NGO – Harmony House: A charitable organisation for marginalised children in India. For this, BSC W has collaborated with Humanitive, a gifting platform that enables people to make 100% transparent and commission-free donations on behalf of their loved ones to authentic nonprofits.

The ‘#SmoothAF kit – Alaya x BSC Women’ includes products of the brand, along with some add ons, such as – scrunchies, quirky coasters with quotes by all-time-favorite women characters and coloring cards. The kit also comes with a letter of acknowledgement from the NGO with a customized thank you video and a certificate of appreciation to ensure 100% transparency.

Launched in Q3 2020, as an offshoot of popular men’s grooming brand Bombay Shaving Company, BSC Women is a brand for women that has a presence across hair removal, skin, hair, bath and body solutions. In a year, BSC Women has quickly become a challenger to established brands in the Indian personal care, hygiene and hair removal space; attracting investments from 30 angels, Colgate Palmolive, Reckitt and Sixth Sense Ventures. Their new range of hair removal products and gifting solutions are available on the brand website, e-marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Cred; and across retail outlets like Health and Glow, Metro, Reliance, Shoppers Stop, Apollo Pharmacy, and many more.

Read Also: Chingari inks strategic partnership with Snow Records

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook