Bombay Shaving Company Women brings Alaya F onboard as their brand ambassador

BSC team aims to stake its claim as a serious challenger in the hair removal and shaving category.

Bombay Shaving Company’s (BSC) women centric brand BSC Women has appointed Bollywood actress Alaya F as its brand ambassador. With this partnership, the brand aims to reinforce its commitment to reimagine hair removal solutions for women in the country – which has been a stronghold of traditional, established players and the informal services sector. The association comes with the launch of a brand film and campaign ‘SmoothAF’.

There can be no better embodiment of the spirit of the brand and business than Alaya F, Siddha Jain, head, Bombay Shaving Company Women, said. “From her posts signed off as ‘AF’ – to the way she moves – Alaya F is a non-conformist and personifies the bold and unapologetic women of today. We are looking forward to to having her as the face of the brand because not only is she absolutely talented and gorgeous but she constantly challenges the status quo while being her 100% authentic and kind self. Our association with her is a step towards reinforcing the connection with our consumers who are raring to change the game and take the world by a storm,” he added.

The campaign has been co-created with The Collective Artists Network and produced by Cutting Crew Films. For Shantanu Deshpande, CEO, Bombay Shaving Company, the company has always been confident of the women’s business leading them into the future. “Today we are loved by people who know us. But thanks to the nature of the women’s personal care category and this new association with Alaya F, we are poised to take the leap, and become a loved, talked about and shared brand, across the nation,” he highlighted.

In addition to collaborating with numerous influencers across the board; the campaign is being deployed on major over-the-top (OTT) platforms and programmatic advertising, along with popular social, online and offline channels.

