Bombay Shaving Company ropes in Rannvijay Singha as the face of their trimmer range

Bombay Shaving Company has signed on Rannvijay Singha in an exclusive endorsement deal for their latest range of trimmer products starting this month. The announcement comes right on the heels of Bombay Shaving Company’s association with Mumbai Indians earlier this year; demonstrating the brand’s intent to go all-in to revolutionise men’s grooming in the country, the company stated.

According to Deepak Gupta, chief operating officer (COO), Bombay Shaving Company, the company has an optimistic outlook on the trimmer category per se, and is well placed in terms of product innovation and equity to serve it well. “Starting September, and in the following months, we’re poised to scale to 3X of our current volumes, and seriously challenge current incumbents. More substantially, we believe that ‘unwanted hair removal’ creates the biggest delta in the perception of self-image and appearance, and we are committed to becoming the brand of choice whenever a 15 year old is ready for his first shave or trim,” he added.

The engagement with Singha commences with a marketing campaign for BSC’s latest range of men’s trimmers. In the video-led campaign, titled ‘Take It From The Experts’, Singha will be seen enabling and urging the youth to make better grooming choices by trusting the expertise of Bombay Shaving Company instead of falling for the gimmicks of ‘non-core grooming’ brands operating in the category.

“Thanks to the nature of my work, I’ve had the good fortune of spending a lot of time with the youth of this country. I’ve seen firsthand how self-confidence changes lives for many. A lot of that self-confidence is derived from looking and feeling good. That’s why they deserve grooming solutions driven by expertise. I’ve been an avid user of Bombay Shaving Company’s trimmers for some time and can personally vouch for the thought and attention to detail that goes into their products,” Rannvijay Singha stated.

The main campaign video has been directed and executed by Bandstand Entertainment.

