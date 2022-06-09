Bombay Shaving Company rolls out Father’s Day featuring Rajat Kapoor

Bombay Shaving Company has rolled out its latest campaign on Father’s Day featuring Rajat Kapoor. Through the campaign, the brand has launched a movement in favour of all the dads out there through digital films. Highlighting the fact that unlike any other commemorative day, people often tend to forget when Father’s Day is celebrated. Building on this insight, Bombay Shaving Company released a series of ‘true to life’ videos with Rajat Kapoor highlighting the essence of Father’s day.

“Based on data driven insights, trend analysis and a series of online polls, we discovered that – while offsprings have a lot of love for dad, a vast majority have ‘no clue’ when Father’s Day actually is; and by the time the day arrives – it’s too late and they land up with unimpressive gifts for him. As a brand looking out for men, we took it on ourselves to address this issue with a poignant and beautifully crafted campaign titled, ’19 June – Yaad Karlo’,” Laalit Lobo, VP marketing, Bombay Shaving Company, said.

The protagonist in his monologue stresses on the need to remember ‘19th June’ as an important day celebrating and honoring fatherhood. He sneers while citing examples of how one recalls all prime things such as- ‘Recent twitter’s deal; a particular actresses’ airport look, or the latest Smith incident’ but unapologetically forgets this day. He further spotlights the usual last minute scurry to procure ill-thought out presents which make father’s feel like supporting acts rather than the protagonist even on their special day. The video beautifully captures the essence of making this day exceptionally memorable for all fathers by picking up thoughtfully curated gifts like a personalised razor or a trimmer box from Bombay Shaving Company.

This campaign is a fine example of the power of data and creativity coming together, Broti Roychowdhury, senior manager, creative strategy, and chief architect of the campaign, stated. “The idea resonated with Rajat Kapoor the moment I revealed it to him. It was a pleasure working with him and building this entire piece with the young, and talented in-house team. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be complimenting the three videos featuring the actor, with a burst of unmissable messages across all our touch points, where we have a variety of thoughtful and customisable gifts for dad,” he added.

Read Also: Way2news raises $16.75 million in Series A funding

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook