Bombay Shaving Company rolls out #AllGuysAreTheSame campaign

The campaign is conceptualised and developed entirely in-house by the Bombay Shaving Company team.

Bombay Shaving Company celebrates International Men’s Day by rolling out an honest and undiluted campaign video #AllGuysAreTheSame. With this campaign, the company aims to highlight archaic generalisation and break gender stereotypes associated with men, demonstrating that all guys are not the same. The campaign is conceptualised and developed entirely in-house by the Bombay Shaving Company team.

Men in our society are often perceived as having the same personality, characteristics and belonging to one brigade, Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company said. “We at Bombay Shaving Company are always striving towards thoughtful and culture shaping meaningful narratives. Therefore, this International Men’s Day, as India’s conscious, progressive and premium men’s grooming brand, we are trying to represent progressive masculinity and bring out the unfiltered and honest version of men. We believe that all men are unique individuals and we love to make products for every kind of man,” he added.

As a part of the campaign, Bombay Shaving Company has interviewed nine men and eight women, asking them revealing questions about men. The difference in the unfiltered and heartfelt responses of these men and women highlight the misconceptions about men in our society and reveal that all guys are not the same. The ad film reveals the truth about men, their struggles, insecurities, vulnerability, and stacks of self-doubt while yearning to show compassion and empathy for their inner self.

