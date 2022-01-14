Bombay Shaving Company launches #JalnaManaHai campaign

With this campaign, the brand wants to highlight the detrimental effects of using alcohol-based and poor quality aftershave products

Bombay Shaving Company has launched #JalnaManaHai campaign to challenge the alcohol-based aftershave brands. With this campaign, the brand wants to highlight the detrimental effects of using alcohol-based and poor quality aftershave products on the face and skin over time. It also marks the re-launch of its ‘Post-Shave Balm’ product. “It is a mystery to me why established personal care and grooming brands have not yet addressed this pressing concern in the men’s shaving routine. The current options they have in aftershaves are not the best. And the post shave irritation and burning is a definite mood kill,” Laalit Lobo, vice president marketing, Bombay Shaving Company, said.



“With this product, complimented by the film and campaign suitably titled ‘#JalnaManaHai’; we hope to induce a behavior change in men. We wish to shake them out of their comfort zone, wake them from their slumber, and demand a better after shave experience – which our Post Shave Balm provides”, Lobo added.

The campaign comprises two videos. While the first launch video highlights the physical discomfort caused due to post shave burn, the second follow-up video focuses on the emotional fallout of an irritating and painful after shave experience. Conceived in house at Bombay Shaving Company, the film features actor Saloni Khanna Patel. Patel plays the character of a firewoman who rescues the protagonist from burns of both – physical and emotional kinds.

“Our vision is clear. We want to be in two crore bathrooms with five products, creating 10 minutes of delight every day. The Post Shave Balm scores on each count – relevance, value and delight. We are confident it is one of those products that will help men across India put their ‘Best Look Forward’ every day,” Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company, said.

