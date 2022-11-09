Bombay Shaving Company launches its campaign for Activated Bamboo Charcoal Face Wash

Bombay Shaving Company has launched its latest campaign for the ‘Activated Bamboo Charcoal Face Wash’. The campaign has been conceptualised in-house by Bombay Shaving Company, with Siddharth Joshi from the team scripting the three videos. As per the company, the campaign aims to convey deep cleansing and detoxifying attributes of the product by raising the issue of toxic behaviour which is rampant and on the rise these days, especially with the explosion of trolling on social media.

This is a period when the product can be most helpful with the onset of winters and deteriorating air quality index (AQI) in the north and generally a period of celebrations when folks want to look their best, Laalit Lobo, vice president of marketing, Bombay Shaving Company, said. “Playing in the face wash category with large, and well-known players is a huge challenge. However, on the back of disruptive marketing campaigns like this one, and a challenger brand spirit, we are optimistic of making a dent,” he added.

The campaign led by a series of three videos features a brat-like character in different settings and delivers a powerful message in a manner palatable to a young audience. For the company, the idea was not to have it preachy, but with quirky, expressive, clever, yet impactful statements.

Also Read: Coca-Cola India and Zepto partners to launch ‘return and recycle’ initiative for plastic waste management

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook