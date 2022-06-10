Bombay Shaving Company, IBM among the top 10 most loved brands in India: Report

Consumer intelligence company Talkwalker along with social media management firm Hootsuite have released their Brand Love 2022 report. As per the report, this year’s most loved brands included both international brands and homegrown Indian brands such as Asics, Colorbar Cosmetics, Jimmy Choo, MUJI, Bombay Shaving Company, IBM, and L’Oréal. The report highlights that for the top 50 loved brands, the concept of sustainability is a priority. They are environmental, social, and economic sustainability leaders in their categories.

The new consumer has conflicting expectations and complex demands, Benjamin Soubies, managing director, APAC and Japan, Talkwalker, said. “The aim of releasing our Brand Love 2022 report is to continue offering insights that bridge the gaps between brands and consumers. Our research has produced actionable tips on how brands can improve their brand love immediately. As many of the top 50 brands prioritise sustainability efforts, we can see that this should not just be a consumer priority, but a critical brand strategy that can help create or kill brand love,” he added.

According to the report, the most loved brands use social media to better understand their audience – and what they’re looking for. Consumers want a better, improved version of before. The report states that after two years of consumption choices being limited by the pandemic and sacrificing in-person experiences, consumers want to get back to normal. However, their perspective has changed, and they are re-evaluating their relationships with brands. “As a marketer, if the past year and a half has taught us that the traditional ways of advertising have changed drastically. Brands who put authenticity and courageous creativity at the core of their plans are the ones who generate the most brand love,” Maggie Lower, CMO, Hootsuite, stated.

This is the third edition of the report and each year Talkwalker uses its consumer intelligence capabilities to analyse over 1,500 brands, to see which ones are the most loved. This year’s report delivers analysis that spans 200 categories and 8 markets globally. The Talkwalker Brand Love Index is derived using a refined methodology informed by 10 years of client research, and in-depth analysis of use cases. The index identified three critical scores for monitoring brand love – passion, trust, and CSAT (Customer Satisfaction). These scores were calculated by analysing over 2.6 billion conversations from social media, news, blogs, and reviews, to identify the brands consumers really care about.

Read Also: Brands need to have a strong sense of self to communicate effectively: dentsu Creative’s Menno Kluin

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook