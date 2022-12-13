Bombay Shaving Company elevates Deepak Gupta as co-founder, COO

Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd, the holding company of brands such as Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae has elevated Deepak Gupta, chief operating officer(COO) to co-founder and COO. According to the company, Gupta has led expansion of the company into multiple strategic businesses, scaling Bombay Shaving Company into an omnichannel business, foraying into women’s hair removal with the launch of ‘Bombae’ as well as building a direct-to-customer (D2C) service arm for the holding company.

The company Gupta joined and the company today are very different, Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company, said. “His intellect, delivery, and the trust the entire organisation and board place in him is notable,” he added.

As per the company, Visage Lines grew by six times in revenue under Gupta, and at the moment houses over 250 employees. Bombay Shaving Company was founded in 2016 as a D2C brand with a mission to disrupt the men’s grooming space. His experience includes decade-long work at Colgate-Palmolive (India and China), prior to his current organisation. As per the company, Gupta was elevated to chief operating officer in June 2021.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook