Bombay Shaving Company appoints Varun Gupta as senior vice president – growth

Delhi based Bombay Shaving Company has appointed Varun Gupta as senior vice president – growth. In his new role, Gupta will be responsible for stitching together consumer experiences with long-term business outcomes. The company claims to have been clocking a 30% quarter-on-quarter growth since 2020 and is readying itself for IPO.

Gupta has demonstrated a remarkable ability to navigate complexity and uncertainty to shape sustainably profitable businesses, making him a valuable addition for the company, Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company, said. “Varun Gupta brings a blend of technology understanding, customer centricity, entrepreneurial zeal and large business pedigree – qualities that will take Bombay Shaving Company into the future,” he added.

Prior to this appointment, Gupta was with RP – Sanjiv Goenka Group and played an instrumental role in setting up its gifting business. In addition to this, Gupta had led the launch network for their FMCG business with ‘Too Yumm!’. He has also worked with Unilever and Pepsico in the past. “Direct to consumer space gives an opportunity to engage with past and future audiences in ways that are richer and non-transactional. Online channels, on the other hand, address customers with immediate intent. With unconventional channels like quick commerce taking rapid strides, the opportunities are immense. I look forward to building on the work done by the team across D2C and other channels,” Varun Gupta said.

