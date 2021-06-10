Bombay Shaving Company appoints Siddha Jain as business head of women’s division

Jain will be driving business critical mandates to scale the women’s hair removal business

Visage Lines, owner of grooming brand Bombay Shaving Company, has appointed Siddha Jain to lead the women’s beauty and personal care business for the brand. Jain joins the grooming company from Bain & Co., where she was serving technology and consumer goods businesses for over five years.

At Bombay Shaving Company, Jain will be driving business critical mandates to scale the women’s hair removal business, with a special focus on building equity across digital commerce, modern trade and allied services. “Siddha brings outstanding business acumen, growth intrinsic, limitless energy and a first-hand understanding of the Indian woman consumer. She has a stellar track record of supporting large businesses across growth strategy, sustainable scaling, transformation and people centricity. As we build a robust leadership to scale a new Bombay Shaving Company, a senior executive of Siddha’s calibre is a massive asset for us,” Shantanu Deshpande, founder CEO, Visage Lines, said.

“I believe that the brands of today are not just a machinery for serving products, but forcing tough conversations, bringing confidence in the everyday and equipping women to own their beauty. I am deeply passionate about bringing meaning and purpose to the personal care space for the young, ambitious and bold women of today. I am looking forward to this transformative journey not just for me and our brand, but for the communities we serve who identify as women,” Jain stated on her appointment.

In addition, Deepak Gupta has been elevated to chief operating officer from chief business officer. In his new role, Gupta will lead the expansion of the group into multiple strategic businesses across categories. He joined Visage Lines in January 2019 to lead the brick and mortar business and has risen the ranks rapidly.

Read Also: Leo Burnett India to manage the strategic and creative mandate of GOQii

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook