Bombay Play appoints Kunal Mordekar as chief operating officer

Hyper-social gaming platform Bombay Play has appointed Kunal Mordekar as its new chief operating officer. The appointment came into effect in May 2022. With the latest addition to the executive leadership team, Bombay Play aims to augment business growth and commercial success while strengthening the leadership structure.In his new role, Mordekar will define strategic direction for game monetisation and customer acquisition while overseeing all business and administrative functions. “We are pleased to welcome someone of Kunal’s calibre as our Chief Operating Officer. We believe that a collaboration with the top talents of the gaming industry will enable us to manage our growth, scale operations, enhance marketplace capabilities and pursue our path to profitability,” Oliver Jones, co-founder and CEO, Bombay Play, stated.

Mordekar has over 10 years of experience in game design, programming and production and project management. Prior to joining Bombay Play, he has contributed to multiple games, optimised process pipelines and steered teams under his leadership. “It’s a great opportunity to be a part of Bombay Play and work closely with the bright minds here. I look forward to sharing my expertise to help Bombay Play build on its success, execute its growth plan successfully and drive operational improvements across the organisation. I hope my addition as COO will further propel their commercial success and augment their market reach,” Kunal Mordekar said.

Founded in 2018 by Oliver Jones and Abhas Saroha, Bombay Play focuses on the hyper-social gaming genre which facilitates in-game communication, link-based social gaming and wholesome entertainment. The hyper-social gaming platform has raised more than $9.5 million and claims to have grown three times Y-O-Y since its inception.



