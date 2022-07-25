Bombay Hemp Company unveils new brand identity

Bombay Hemp Company has unveiled a new brand campaign with a new brand identity. The brand identity reflects the company’s transition and streamlined strategy focused on the future of hemp and medicinal cannabis in the Indian healthcare and agriculture ecosystem. Earlier a powerhouse of two brands – BOHECO and BOHECO Life, the renewed identity is the integration of BOHECO Life into BOHECO, with all the products undergoing a visual transition. This integrated look and feel represents the commitment to customer/patient centricity and the positive impact of medical cannabis in empowering people to live healthier and more sustainable lives.

The recent notification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) stating that the hemp seed and its derivatives can be sold as food or used as ingredients in food was a major win for the industry which was practically non-existent, Chirag Tekchandaney, co-founder and CEO, BOHECO, said. “For better part of the past decade, we relentlessly strove towards addressing misconceptions pertaining to industrial hemp and medical cannabis, thus driving acceptance towards cannabis-based health and wellness solutions targeting improved Quality of Life for all. At the cusp of our tenth year, we believe the time is ripe to accelerate momentum towards harnessing the wondrous benefits of this crop in health and wellness,” he added.

The brand relaunch also marks the introduction of three new products – PRISTINE, for skin healing; BLOOM, for relief from menstrual pain and cramps; and FOREVER, a restorative face serum powered by revolutionary cannabis stem cell technology. “The more we probe into the properties of Vijaya, the more we discover what this super crop can help us achieve. Our research, in pursuit of such innovations, has broadened the health and pharmaceutical applications of various parts of the cannabis plant, which has driven three new product innovations, with more in the pipeline for 2022 and 2023”, Yash Kotak, co-founder and chief marketing officer, BOHECO, stated.

Targeted for topical use, PRISTINE and BLOOM comprise Cannabis leaf extract and a proprietary blend of ayurvedic herbs aimed at providing relief from dermatological issues such as eczema, psoriasis, inflammation, itching, rashes etc and menstrual pain and cramps, respectively.

The integration of BOHECO brands also includes the launch of the new website along with free consultations, a virtual clinic and loyalty program in addition to a Knowledge Centre and a plan to roll out hyperlocal delivery of products in select cities – improving access to information and education, thus empowering patients to make the right choice for their health and wellness needs.

