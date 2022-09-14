Bombae rolls out a new campaign for FuzzOff Trimmer

Bombae (Bombay Shaving Company Women) has released a new campaign ‘FuzzOff’. Through this campaign, the brand aims to normalise never-seen-before body hair imagery, and break all the (hairy) barriers when it comes to hair removal. Interestingly, despite the fact that the brand is all about smooth skin and not-hairy-ever-after stories, the campaign shows fuzzy armpits and hairy pubic regions. The film has been conceptualised by creative agency, Talented.

As per the company, by showing actual underarm and pubic hair, it aims to say #FuzzOff to societal expectations of women being hairless even while removing hair from their body. “For multiple decades now advertisements for wax, razors and hair removal creams have shown women shaving smooth airbrushed body parts with an ear-to-ear grin – never showing the actual hair or the actual pain that we go through in this process. For the longest time, women have resorted to archaic and painful hair removal methods like threading and waxing for face and sensitive areas, believing that’s the only solution. Ultimately choosing the right hair removal product is really personal: we just want to say fuzz off to all the pain and drama. Something so easy to use shouldn’t be a well-kept secret,” Siddha Jain, chief business officer, Bombae, said.

The title track is created by Irfana Hameed who recently produced a track for Masaba Masaba season 2. The film starts with the view point of a woman undergoing threading. It goes on to show two other women in their respective bathrooms painstakingly waxing different parts of body from eyebrows to bikini line. The women in the film finally switch to the Bombae trimmers to say #FuzzOff to the pain. The prevailing theme is trimmers are fuzzing easy and fuzzing painless and a much better alternative to threading or waxing,“No nicks, no cuts, no oh f***s”.

The film is produced by StudioFry and directed by Devang Singh Thukral. “It’s an evocative film, and from the moment I got this project, I wanted to create a visual abruption by showing body hair as less of a prickly subject and more normalised,” he said.

