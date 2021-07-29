Bomanbridge Media and IN10 Media Network announce global distribution partnership

In addition to distribution of original finished content, the partnership shall also explore co-productions and other mutually beneficial IP projects in efforts to increase cross-border storytelling.

Content distribution and production company Bomanbridge Media has entered into a global distribution partnership with Indian infotainment channel EPIC, from the house of the IN10 Media Network. As per the partnership, Bomanbridge will exclusively sell more than 500 hours of Indian original content from EPIC’s library which features factual content, including Raja Rasaoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan and Regiment Dairies.

“We are so impressed with the growth of IN10 Media Network’s channels and overall service expansion. It’s clear to us they are ambitious and we are keen to share this adventure with them, support the growth through sales of their high quality content, and embark on a new slate of projects together” Sonia Fleck, CEO, Bomanbridge Media, said.

In addition to distribution of original finished content, the partnership shall also explore co-productions and other mutually beneficial IP projects in efforts to increase cross-border storytelling. To kickstart the new collaboration, Bomanbridge has announced the factual documentary series deal, Royal Enfield – Brands of India (1×60’) with SBS Australia. The 60 episode programme will be aired later this year.

The partnership with Bomanbridge Media will take EPIC’s premium content to a global audience, Mansi Darbar, network VP – corporate strategy and development, IN10 Media Network, said, “. At the Network, we are committed to associate with captivating content which has a universal appeal and caters to a wide set of viewers. This strategic partnership strengthens our commitment towards factual content,” she added.

Read Also: How Apple iOS privacy changes will impact the advertising industry

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook