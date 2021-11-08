Bolo Live names Abhay Singh Kumpawat as vice president, marketing

In his new role, Singh will lead the entire range of digital and product marketing

Social live streaming platform Bolo Live has roped in Abhay Singh Kumpawat as its vice president, marketing. In his new role, Singh will lead the entire range of digital and product marketing to drive the next level of growth for Bolo Live. He will also focus on scaling the company’s growth in new and existing markets, along with expanding its global reach.

“As we chase bigger ambitions, it is key to ensure that the growth and marketing strategies of the company keeps pace with the evolving business. It is exciting to have Abhay on board as he brings in stellar expertise in the field of growth and marketing. He has a clear vision for the future of marketing and innovation and can build a strategic team to execute the vision at Bolo Live,” Varun Saxena, co-founder and CEO, Bolo Live, said.

Singh brings with him over seven years of experience. He has played an instrumental role in driving early-stage growth and scale for startup brands such as Mitron TV and YourQuote. He also co-founded IndiaMeets, an interest based discovery platform which strives to connect like minded people over shared interests based activities and lifestyle e-commerce brand E-Vogue. He holds a bachelors of technology degree from IIT Roorkee.

According to Singh, driving business value through real-time, relevant conversations between the content creators and their fans has never been more challenging yet exciting with the complexity and volume of marketing channels in today’s era. “An exciting market opportunity at the amalgamation of live streaming, micro transactions and gamification coupled with an addressable market size, a profitable business model, the founders’ vision, and the quality of young talent within the team is a great combination at Bolo Live. I look forward to driving exponential growth at Bolo Live,” he added.

Bolo Live claims to have over one lakh monthly live streamers on the platform spending close to 120 minutes daily on the platform. As per an official statement from Bolo Live, 18 live streamers are making over a lakh rupee monthly from the platform. Moreover, creators on the platform are witnessing seven percent of their earnings happening through the global reach platform has given to them in the Middle East and SouthEast Asia, the statement added.

