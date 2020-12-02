Bodhi Tree Multimedia and Sumukha Capital roll out Studio Bodhi

The studio plans to launch 10 originals across Tamil, Bengali and Marathi in 2021

Bodhi Tree Multimedia in partnership with Sumukha Capital have launched Studio Bodhi to cater to the ever-growing need for content across the country. The combined forces will develop exclusive original IPs to meet the growing demand of qualitative entertainment. In view of unlocking the next wave of regional growth with high-scale content, the studio will produce unique content in multiple languages across genres for the burgeoning OTT market. Studio Bodhi has 10 projects at different stages of production and will continue to work on numerous IPs in the near future. Currently working towards producing a slew of original offerings in languages such as Tamil, Bengali and Marathi in 2021, the studio plans to further expand into Telugu, Punjabi and Malayalam by 2022.

Content today is region agnostic with good rooted stories transcending all barriers and can travel across the world, Mautik Tolia, managing director, Bodhi Tree Multimedia, said. “Content consumption has witnessed an upsurge across all genres with regional content gaining momentum. Recognising this growing demand in regional content, Studio Bodhi is our earnest endeavor to further widen our horizon to build a vast range of successful digital series to cater to every audience palate. Studio Bodhi will mark our foray into the regional OTT space starting with exciting shows across various regional languages like Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and further expand to other regions in the coming year. Over the past few months, with projects at various stages of development, we have diligently worked towards acquiring the best of talents to put a team together which we believe will deliver compelling content. With our new venture, we are looking forward to explore different genres and narrative styles,” he added.

With projects greenlit in multiple languages, Studio Bodhi aims to nurture the ecosystem with content that is relevant for regional consumers and make regional content mainstream. Sumukha Capital plans to invest ₹200 Crores in the entertainment industry ventures in the coming years. “We recognise the need gap for regional content that is produced at top notch quality standards and feel this has the potential for exponential growth,” Santosh Kanodia, founder, Sumukha Capital, a division of Sumukha Group, stated.

