Boddess Beauty appoints Sharad Sharma as chief business officer

Boddess Beauty has appointed Sharad Sharma as chief business officer. In his new role, Sharma will be responsible for building and expanding the brand across online and omni channels hyper-local models across the nation. With over 25 years of experience in e-commerce, retail, business consulting and digital marketing, Sharma will play a key role in strategising the robust expansion of Boddess in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.



Boddess Beauty team aims at bringing about a much-needed change, ease and innovation in the beauty omni-channel space, Sharad Sharma, CBO, Boddess Beauty, said. “We are one of the fastest growing businesses with solid fundamentals. Even in the current market landscape we are bringing a new approach to beauty driving valuable business with high-quality differentiation. The focus will be on associating with premium international and home-grown brands and bringing them closer to the Indian consumers while creating an environment that endorses the new dynamics of beauty and retail sector. I am looking forward to contributing to this thriving organisation and further strengthening the brand’s upcoming retail expansion,” he added.

Sharad Sharma comes with a demonstrated history of working with the new age business and internet industry, the company stated. Skilled in business operating models, technology platforms, operations, sales, marketing, and management functions in the internet and retail businesses, he has a deep understanding of multiple business formats in digital commerce including marketplace, brand website management and e-tailing. Before joining Boddess, he was associated with organisations such as Havells, Welspun, Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) and Times Internet in leadership roles. He has closely worked with founders and entrepreneurs to build strategies aligned with the company’s growth plans, focusing on both short and long-term goals, boosting remote work ethics, communications, team building and overall employee growth.

