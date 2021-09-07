Bobble AI appoints Sarabjeet Singh as executive vice president, business

Sarabjeet Singh and Tabrez Alam

Conversation media platform Bobble AI has appointed Sarabjeet Singh as executive vice president, business and Tabrez Alam as chief data strategy officer. In his new role, Singh will be leading Bobble AI’s CMM solutions and strategic distribution partnerships with OEMs and telcos. Alam will be responsible for the company’s data intelligence business vertical that has market intelligence and programmatic advertising business as its unique subset. Their experience and guidance will be invaluable for the company, Ankit Prasad, founder and CEO, Bobble AI, said.

“As Bobble AI expands its service offerings, user base and ventures into newer international markets apart from putting our bets on growing relevance of data to target audience or user better, we are thrilled to welcome both Sarabjeet Singh and Tabrez Alam, the two industry veterans who have come with a remarkable body of work, across organisations,” Prasad added.

Singh joins the company with over 19 years of experience across mobile, digital, B2B, SaaS, and software industry. Before joining Bobble AI, he was associated with Swiftkey as country manager. He has worked with Gameloft, Cvent, MarketsandMarkets, GoodWorker and Vyng Inc. As the first employee of Gameloft and Swiftkey in India, he built both the organisations from scratch.

Alam has over two decades of experience in varied industry domains including data management platforms, CDP, digital advertising and insights, programmatic advertising, among others. He worked with organisations such as Kalagato, Syncmedia, Zeotap, Vdopia Inc, and Tata Teleservices. He has experience in creating adtech products around programmatic at early stages.

“Based on my experience at Microsoft Swiftkey and in the text input industry, I can candidly admit that Bobble has grown significantly from being a worthy competitor a few years ago to now being the most loved and highly ranked keyboard across multiple geographies courtesy its innovative and disruptive suite of features which are loved by millions of its users. Concentrating on our expansion into the global markets, the first phase will be focused on APAC countries including Indonesia and Sri Lanka and the second phase will be centred around US, Europe, Middle East and Latin America,” Singh stated.

According to Alam, most of the data aggregators treat data as a commodity. At Bobble AI, he intends to break that tradition and will be focusing on crafting a robust data strategy for first party data platform. “The journey will begin by harnessing and using the first party data in the most compliant and secure way to create innovative business solutions to drive analytics, personalisation, targeting, predictive audience segmentation and the customer experience,” Alam added.

Read Also: FCB Cogito elevates Vidyadhar Wabgaonkar as CEO

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook