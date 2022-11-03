Bobble AI appoints Sahil Deswal as its chief growth and marketing officer

Bobble AI has appointed Sahil Deswal as its new chief growth and marketing officer. As per the company statement, Deswal is set to use his strategic foresight and 15 years of experience to play an instrumental role in shaping the company’s future trajectory. At Bobble AI he will be responsible for designing and executing brand marketing and growth strategies along with being a crucial part of its expansion plans in different parts of India and Indonesia, the company said.

Bobble AI has been roping in industry stalwarts to accelerate the growth and expansion plans, Ankit Prasad, founder and CEO, Bobble AI, said. “Deswal’s extensive knowledge, data-driven approach, problem-solving skills, and commitment to delivering results will be a great asset to our business going forward,” he added.

Prior to his appointment, Deswal was the chief marketing officer at Augnito. Additionally, he has worked with tech companies such as Trell, Times Internet, Bigbasket, Mydala, among others. For the company, the recent directives by the competition commission of India (CCI) have provided a significant growth opportunity for homegrown tech startups especially in providing alternate innovations to smartphone users and manufacturers.

