Bobbi Brown India unveils Tara Sutaria as brand ambassador for skincare range

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics has announced its partnership with actor Tara Sutaria as its brand ambassador for the skincare range. According to the company, Sutaria will appear in the brand’s newest campaign for the vitamin-enriched Face Base across digital and print campaigns debuting in India beginning in December 2022.

Tara Sutaria embodies the brand’s philosophy of natural beauty and celebrating a more confident you, Rishabh Kachchhy, brand manager, Bobbi Brown, said. “At Bobbi Brown, we always begin with skin-first and having Tara be more integrated into the full experience of the brand helps us connect with a new generation of consumers,” he added.

Bobbi Brown’s foray into the skincare segment includes products in categories such as cleaners and toners, serums and treatments, moisturisers, eye care, lip care, and SPF.

