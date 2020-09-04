boAt ropes in Diljit Dosanjh as their new brand ambassador

boAt holds more than 20% market share in the ear wear (headphones and earphones) segment, as per IDC

Consumer tech brand boAt Lifestyle has signed on actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh as their new brand ambassador. boAt has roped the multi-talented turbanator to target the music enthusiasts seeing his likeability across ages, the company said adding that with Diljit Dosanjh coming on board, boAt aims to touch a ‘desi tune’ with enthusiasts.

As per the company, in a short span of over four years, the ‘Made for India’ brand has ramped up quickly and now holds more than 20% market share in the ear wear (headphones and earphones) segment, as per the data released by leading IT market research and advisory firm International Data Corporation (IDC). “boAt products have been evolving from wired to wireless, from earphones to ear-buds, and have even partnered with Amazon and Google for voice-enabled speakers. After establishing dominance in the audio accessories market, boAt has now debuted in the ‘wearables’ category,” the company said in a statement.

According to Aman Gupta, co-founder, boAt, Diljit has a simple yet high spirited and lively personality — From his zany outfits to his chunky shoes to his impromptu comedy while conversing with electronic devices is what is admired by millions of millennials and Generation Z followers. “Keeping the same in mind, we knew he is the perfect fit as a boAthead,” he added further on the partnership.

Punjabi music and folklore are bass-heavy and boAt’s high quality yet trendy products allows one to have great sound experience, Dosanjh said. “In boAt, I have a new partner, which is truly Indian, and resonates with my personality,” he stated.

