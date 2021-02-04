boAt partners with Digitas India for its Rock’In India ad campaign

The brand has transformed its own social platforms into a launch-pad to honour the unique creative talents coming from India

boAt announced their ambitions to begin manufacturing of their audio products in India this Republic Day. To celebrate the milestone, the brand has launched its latest ad campaign Rock’In India, that appeals to the progressive mindset of India’s youth by transforming their own social platforms into a launch-pad to honour the unique creative talents coming from India.

Conceptualised and executed in partnership with its creative partner Digitas India, the idea was to create a progressive narrative around boAt’s Make in India initiative and using their global platform to show the unique creativity that hides in the country. “We are all geared up to take the leap towards making audio products within India. Digitas has been our partner since some time now, we really look forward to continue doing some great campaigns with them,” Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer, boAt said.

As per Sushant Sharma, brand manager, boAt, the aim is to become India’s most conversational brand and lead the industry by becoming the ultimate cultural icon of a new India. “We are sure that Digitas’s vision and marketing strategy for the brand, will definitely help us achieve the desired results,” he added further.

“Having become the fifth largest wearable brand globally in just five years, boAt is a brand that can celebrate home grown talent like no other. And that’s what we have done with the latest Rock’In India campaign. The campaign is proof that home-grown means no-limits and is also a testimony to the great partnership shared between boAt and Digitas,” Sonia Khurana, COO – Digitas India added.

“The Rock’In India campaign is a great way to celebrate home-grown creativity, talent and skill. This will be an ongoing effort from the brand as it seeks to spotlight and promote meaningful, progressive conversations that resonate with our target group,” Mark Mcdonald, executive vice president and head of creative, Digitas India stated.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook