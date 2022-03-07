boAt announces Rashmika Mandanna as their first female brand ambassador

The actress will promote wearables category and TRebel collection

boAt has signed actress Rashmika Mandanna to promote its wearables category and their women’s day campaign ‘#DanceThroughLife’. The actress is the first female ambassador onboarded by boAt exclusively for the wearables category and to endorse the ‘TRebel’ collection this year.

With its new campaign, the brand has launched an exclusive range of pop-coloured smartwatches designed specifically for women as a part of their ‘TRebel’ collection. The actress is seen adorning the latest boAt smartwatches from the TRebel collection. The TRebel campaign was launched on Women’s Day in 2021 with faces such as Kiara Advani, Bani J and Raja Kumari amongst others.

“We have brought onboard Rashmika Mandanna as a boAthead for our wearables and as a face for our campaign #DanceThroughLife, which is a celebration of women coming together to rule the world on their terms. This is for those women who are not just watching, but creating new trends like our new boAthead. Through this partnership, we intend to establish our presence in the Southern market, along with strengthening our position in the smartwatches category,” Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, Imagine Marketing Limited, said.

Through the campaign, the brand aims to depict how women are doing away with the closeted ideology of what they are expected to be. It highlights that in order to run the world on their terms they need a range of products that match their style, their trend-setting attitude and their free spirit.

“For young India today, boAt represents an audience of choice who are looking to make a statement with their choice of accessories. It’s a brand whose values I admire and identify with as they are walking the talk,” Mandanna commented on her association with the brand.

