boAt and cult.fit joins hands to launch its campaign on ‘Fitness Xtended’

boAt has joined hands with cult.fit to launch a campaign on ‘Fitness Xtended’, its at-home six-week workout program. As per the company, the program includes yoga, strength, conditioning exercises, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts, featuring lifestyle and fitness coaches such as Suvini Mehra, Naveen Sharma, Carolyn, Theresa Simon, and Niran Ponnappa.

To bring about a shift in people’s attitudes toward fitness and make India a healthier country, we look forward to engaging with our audience in creative ways, Naresh Krishnaswamy, growth and business head at cult.fit said. “This partnership with boAt is our approach to influence people about fitness, with the power of tracking the vitals so each of us can understand our unique bodies better and find the best way to stay fit and healthy,” he added.

As per the company, the program provides exclusive fitness videos on boAt’s Crest app that can be accessed by anyone who owns select boAt Smartwatches. The content is also available on the cult.fit app, the brand stated. According to the brands, the program includes two phases of three weeks each and will cover 24 sessions over the course of six weeks.

