BMW Motorrad India awards its digital and creative mandate to Sociowash

Sociowash, a creative digital agency, has been awarded the creative & digital mandate for BMW Motorrad India, luxury motorcycle brands in the country. According to the report, the agency will help the brand streamline its online and offline presence. This mandate was won in a multi-agency pitch.

The agency will offer 360-degree digital and creative solutions in an effort to maximize the brand’s visibility, outreach, and interaction with its ever-growing consumer base. As part of its purpose, the agency will provide the brand with fresh and original ideas for both online and offline services. This entails creating and implementing unique brand campaigns, and influencer marketing strategies, designing collaterals for dealership showrooms, overseeing online reputation management, and curating to the tee brand strategies. Famous for its premium and cutting-edge motorcycles, BMW Motorrad is known to be a highly regarded name in the automobile industry. The growing demand of Motorrad has resulted in India ranking among the top ten markets for BMW Motorrad. Last year, it recorded more than 7000+ sales in India alone, making the country a vital market for the brand.

Shivapada Ray, director of BMW Motorrad India, said, “At BMW Motorrad India, our priority has been to achieve market growth that is sustainable. In order to maintain and increase the momentum for the brand, Sociowash will help redesign our strategy. We joined hands with the agency as they comprehend our vision and aim and are eager to meet the results with a collaborative take on the challenges ahead.”

Abhinandan Gopalsetty, head of sales & marketing – BMW Motorrad India said, “At BMW Motorrad India, we keep a growth-oriented mindset while keeping the experience of our users at the core of it, and we work towards creating strategies that are sustainable and can provide an enhanced customer experience. In this quest, Sociowash will help us redesign our strategy and execute the same to provide credible impact.

Raghav Bagai, co- founder of Sociowash, commenting on the win, said, “We are happy to onboard BMW Mottorrad. Our team is gearing up to create some exceptional work for the Motorrad industry and add more value to BMW’s renowned empire that has existed in India since 2007. We are looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

