BMC launches its latest campaign to restore citizens’ trust

The multi-film campaign that highlights the efforts of the BMC’s departments is live across online and offline media.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the governing civic body of Mumbai, has released its latest campaign. With this campaign, the body aims to highlight it’s contribution towards Mumbai’s welfare. The campaign has been conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Mumbai. The multi-film campaign that highlights the efforts of the BMC’s departments is live across online and offline media. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is expected to release the other films shortly. It should be noted that over the years, the BMC has garnered criticism over Mumbai’s infrastructural issues.

For Anaheeta Goenka, president, Lowe Lintas the best way to approach it was by being authentic and honest. “As ‘restless Mumbai’ needs ‘restless Mumbaikars’ to keep it going. Real truths were unearthed and real stories told,” she added.

Lowe Lintas has crafted the campaign with an aim to rebuild a positive, genuine perception about the BMC and help reinforce their trust in the civic body, while highlighting the magnitude of the work that it has been doing for Mumbai. The agency uses emotional storytelling to encourage behavioural change and prompt citizens to take ownership for their own actions by not littering or wasting water.

According to Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas, the agency had the most unique briefing session on BMC as they were simply asked to send the team to key BMC operational zones and observe. “We just learned one fact. These people do not just see their work as a service, they truly loved Mumbai. Hence we captured real people with real stories,” he added.

