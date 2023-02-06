BlueStone relaunches its ‘Love Is In The Little Things’ campaign for Valentine’s Day

BlueStone has relaunched its television commercial campaign, ‘Love is in the Little Things’, in the lead up to Valentine’s Day. The TVC puts into spotlight the range of watch jewellery and breaks through the clutter of over-the-top fairy-tale love stories to highlight the small moments that make a relationship shine. The first TVC was launched during Diwali.

Talking about the decision to continue with the Manja-conceptualised film for Valentine’s Day, Harshna Pasari, head of marketing at BlueStone, said, “Much like watch jewellery, romance in BlueStone’s universe is all about the little things. It’s about actions that may be small in magnitude but profound in meaning. It was imperative for us to continue telling this story, especially on a day when couples feel pressured into grandiose statements of love.”

“Today’s consumers are moving away from over-the-top moments and mementoes to the little things when it comes to love and jewellery. At BlueStone, we want to match our consumers step-to-step and satiate their needs with intuitive thinking and excellent design,” added Pasari.

The category has seen an explosive 50X rise in consumers since January 2022 and a 930% lift in watch-related search volumes since the start of the campaign, reinforcing the product-market fit within contemporary lifestyles that centre on technology and style. The campaign has also resulted in a nearly 20% growth in brand awareness and a 33% boost in consideration.

