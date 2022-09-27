BlueStone highlights how ‘Love Is In The Little Things’ in its latest campaign

Omnichannel jewellery brand BlueStone has rolled out its latest television (TVC) campaign ‘Love is in the Little Things’, featuring an exclusive range of watch jewellery. The brand aims to stand out in a flurry of festive messaging by featuring a clutter-breaking category. Through the campaign, BlueStone highlights the small moments that makes a relationship shine rather than focusing on grand romantic gestures. The campaign is conceptualised by Manja.

As per Harshna Pasari, head marketing, BlueStone, the featured category furthers the company’s storytelling at a time when other brands are talking about heavy, festive collections that modern couples are increasingly moving away from. “Predominantly, the romance we see depicted is one of over-the-top fairy tales. But real relationships are built on small, intimate moments rather than grand gestures. That’s what we want to capture in our messaging – a reassuring touch, reliable routines, and little yet meaningful gifts like watch jewellery – that keep the romance alive and kicking. Today, the consumer demands jewellery for everyday wear – for the wardrobe, not the locker – and BlueStone is here to satiate their desires,” she added.

The TVC showcases the story of a couple, a wife who is a seasoned runner and a husband who isn’t as active, both completing a marathon. Having finished, we see the wife seek out her partner, who appears exhausted yet ecstatic to cross the finish line. Struggling to catch his breath, he pulls out something from his pocket and attaches it to her smartwatch. Surprised, the woman looks at the unique piece of watch jewellery on her wrist. “The product is so fresh; it made us want to place it in an equally fresh human context. ‘Love Is In The Little Things’ was born from that. The film, print ads and all other assets bring this to life in their own, unique way. The narrative feels fresh, yet remains rooted in truth,” Arvind Krishnan and Prajato Guha, founders, Manja, stated.

The 360-degree campaign will be featured across television, OTT, print, in-cinema, social media and other digital platforms. Building an endless aisle across their website, app, and over 100 stores nationwide.

