BlueStone elevates Sudeep Nagar as company’s co-founder

Jewellery omnichannel brand BlueStone has elevated Sudeep Nagar, the chief operating officer as its co-founder. According to the company, Nagar will join Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, CEO, as the second co-founder of the Bengaluru-based retail venture.

It’s no coincidence that Nagar’s elevation to co-founder comes just as he marks a decade of building BlueStone, Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, CEO, BlueStone, said. “In this decade, his initiatives have impacted all possible functions such as marketing, retail, sales, logistics, accounts, among others,” he added.

As per the company, Nagar will continue to leverage the fine jewellery retailer’s proprietary technology ecosystem to ensure consumers’ experience across the direct-to-customer (D2C) website, app and over 140 stores, from design to delivery, it claimed.

BlueStone was founded in Bangalore in 2011 and claims to have over 140 retail stores across 38 Indian cities. The company asserted that it has crafter over 8700 contemporary creations across more than 100 collections.

