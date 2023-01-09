scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Blue Tribe rolls out new ad campaign with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The video showcases the impact of sustainable eating choices, which starts with barren land and ends with a green rainforest.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Blue Tribe rolls out new ad campaign with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
The brand ambassadors have been working on the mission of sustainable eating with Blue Tribe, it claimed

Blue Tribe has rolled out its ‘You can’t tell the difference, but the planet can’ campaign featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The campaign was conceptualised and created by the creative agency Vitamin D.

Sustainable eating is one of the easiest and most impactful ways to underline our efforts towards saving the Earth, Virat Kohli said. “On top of this, switching to green food is good for the planet and comes with numerous health benefits, helping you lead a healthier life,” he added.

As per the company, the video campaign aims to make people aware that switching to a plant-based meat diet may be a rich culinary experience while protecting the planet should be everybody’s top priority. In the campaign, Kohli and Sharma advocate for healthy and sustainable eating habits and have been working on the mission with Blue Tribe.

Also Read
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook   

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 01:54:03 pm