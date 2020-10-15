Blue Star launches new campaign focussed on deactivating microbes and viruses

The campaign will roll out on platforms such as OOH, digital, dealership collaterals and other key touch points alongside print and television

Blue Star Limited has launched a new campaign starring brand ambassador Virat Kohli for their new range of ACs with virus deactivation technology (VDT). Conceptualised by FCB Interface, the campaign will roll out on platforms such as OOH, digital, dealership collaterals and other key touch points alongside print and television.

While the print advertisements capture Kohli making a strong statement to “deactivate microbes and viruses,” the TV commercials tell the story of why he is so relaxed at home. According to B Thiagarajan, managing director, Blue Star Limited, the new normal demands new ways of living with focus on an individual’s safety and wellbeing being paramount. “Our new and innovative range of products and solutions with VDT deactivates microbes and viruses, when air passes through these systems, thereby providing additional protection to our consumers inside air-conditioned spaces,” he added further.

“When you have an AC with phenomenal powers, why beat around the bush? Say it as it is. And the film, starring Virat, does just that,” Robby Mathew, chief creative officer, FCB Interface, said.

Blue Star is India’s air conditioning and commercial refrigeration company, with an annual revenue of over ₹5405 crores (812 million USD), a network of 32 offices, 5 modern manufacturing facilities, 2800 employees, and 3880 channel partners. The company has also forayed into the residential water purifiers business; as well as the air purifiers and air coolers businesses. It also offers expertise in allied contracting activities such as electrical, plumbing, fire-fighting and industrial projects, in order to offer turnkey solutions, apart from execution of specialised industrial projects. Blue Star’s other businesses include marketing and maintenance of imported professional electronics and industrial products and systems, which is handled by a wholly owned subsidiary of the company called Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Ltd.

