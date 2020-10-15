  • MORE MARKET STATS

Blue Star launches new campaign focussed on deactivating microbes and viruses

By: |
October 15, 2020 2:11 PM

The campaign has been conceptualised by FCB Interface

The campaign will roll out on platforms such as OOH, digital, dealership collaterals and other key touch points alongside print and televisionThe campaign will roll out on platforms such as OOH, digital, dealership collaterals and other key touch points alongside print and television

Blue Star Limited has launched a new campaign starring brand ambassador Virat Kohli for their new range of ACs with virus deactivation technology (VDT). Conceptualised by FCB Interface, the campaign will roll out on platforms such as OOH, digital, dealership collaterals and other key touch points alongside print and television.

While the print advertisements capture Kohli making a strong statement to “deactivate microbes and viruses,” the TV commercials tell the story of why he is so relaxed at home. According to B Thiagarajan, managing director, Blue Star Limited, the new normal demands new ways of living with focus on an individual’s safety and wellbeing being paramount. “Our new and innovative range of products and solutions with VDT deactivates microbes and viruses, when air passes through these systems, thereby providing additional protection to our consumers inside air-conditioned spaces,” he added further.

Related News

“When you have an AC with phenomenal powers, why beat around the bush? Say it as it is. And the film, starring Virat, does just that,” Robby Mathew, chief creative officer, FCB Interface, said.

Blue Star is India’s air conditioning and commercial refrigeration company, with an annual revenue of over ₹5405 crores (812 million USD), a network of 32 offices, 5 modern manufacturing facilities, 2800 employees, and 3880 channel partners. The company has also forayed into the residential water purifiers business; as well as the air purifiers and air coolers businesses. It also offers expertise in allied contracting activities such as electrical, plumbing, fire-fighting and industrial projects, in order to offer turnkey solutions, apart from execution of specialised industrial projects. Blue Star’s other businesses include marketing and maintenance of imported professional electronics and industrial products and systems, which is handled by a wholly owned subsidiary of the company called Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Ltd.

Read Also: FoxyMoron bags digital mandate for Revv

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Blue Star launches new campaign focussed on deactivating microbes and viruses
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1FoxyMoron bags digital mandate for Revv
2BARC to pause weekly television ratings of news channels
3Open Sesame! say multiplex operators as viewers gear up to return to the big screen