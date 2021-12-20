Blue Nectar onboards Shreya Chaudhary as the face of the brand

The campaign amplifies Blue Nectar’s skincare range

Ayurveda based beauty and wellness brand Blue Nectar has brought actor and youth model Shreya Chaudhary as its new face of the brand. The newly launched campaign highlights the special bond with people share with their grandmothers and how their trusted ayurveda recipes are now recreated by Blue Nectar in a modern avatar.

For Sanyog Jain, co-founder, Blue Nectar, the company’s core brand ethos lies in “Being Real”. “Be it about how we make our products with real authentic herbs and recipes, or choice of Shreya for sharing her true story that connects with most of us for missing our grandmothers’ magic of Ayurveda they raised us with. We look forward to this campaign to put our brand across in it’s absolutely real avatar,” he added.

When the brand was conceptualising this campaign, Shreya Chaudhary as an actor had a strong pull keeping in view her well-recognised ‘modern yet rooted’ character portrayed in Amazon Prime web-series, Bandish Bandits. The character connected well with the brand’s personality of having authentic ayurveda rituals at its core accompanied with the delivery of effortless usage experience made for today’s lifestyle.

The campaign amplifies Blue Nectar’s skincare range by sharing how Shreya Chaudhary finds the magic of traditional ayurveda recipes created by her Nani in Blue Nectar products, which are made with 1000-year-old Charaka Samhita recipes. The winning proposition for her to use these products is what she calls out in the film, ‘Blue Nectar. It’s #NaniApporved’. “I am very close to my Nani and she really believes in Ayurveda. I have grown up with the best of her “Nuskhas”. When I started using Blue Nectar, I realised these products give my skin a similar glow while making life much simpler. Blue Nectar’s #NaniApproved recipes bring me back her loving touch even when she is far away and help me keeping up with my modern lifestyle,” she added.

