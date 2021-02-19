Blue Heaven Cosmetics’ new campaign attempts to re-frame the make-up category

The integrated campaign is already live across television, digital and radio

Blue Heaven Cosmetics has recently released an advertising campaign. Conceived by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, the integrated campaign aims to build a connect with its target group and attempts to re-frame the make-up category. The integrated campaign is live across television, digital and radio.

The minute-long film brings out the brand’s proposition – Don’t miss any opportunity to express your beautiful self. The film is rooted in the insight that even though each day may seem boring or predictable, it is filled with potential; that each moment can be an opportunity to express oneself to the fullest.

Over the last 45 years Blue Heaven has enabled Indian women to express their beauty through its range of makeup products, Amit Chopra, chief executive officer and managing director, Blue Heaven Cosmetics said. “Today, makeup is more than an occasional phenomenon, and Indian women are celebrating their beauty in everyday micro moments. Our new campaign, “O Beauty Beauty”, is an ode to these beautiful women who make the most of their everyday life. Lowe Lintas understood the pulse of our customers and helped us connect better with them. We believe that the new campaign will help us deliver not just a great advertisement but effective business results,” he added further.

For Puneet Kapoor, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, the film is an ode to the millions of uncrowned and unsung beauty queens found in every locality and pin-code of the country. “It celebrates the expression of the most spirited everyday moments in their lives,” he stated.

Lowe Lintas is a full-service creative agency of MullenLowe Lintas Group, delivering marketing solutions across brand consulting, design, digital marketing, experiential marketing, media planning and buying, PR, video content and voice solutions. The agency lends its branding, creative and omnichannel expertise to a host of clients in India and the Asia-Pacific including HUL (for which the agency handles over 35 brands), Axis Bank, Britannia, Flipkart, Google, MRF, Tanishq among others.

