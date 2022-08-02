Blue Dart re-appoints Balfour Manuel as managing director for another term of five years

Blue Dart Express Limited has re-appointed Balfour Manuel as managing director for another term of five years with effect from May 16, 2022. The shareholders of the company approved his re-appointment at the recently held Annual General Meeting.

“Despite the VUCA environment, under Balfour’s leadership, we are elated to see the robust growth that Blue Dart has achieved in the last four years. His extensive knowledge and all-round experience in the logistics sector has enabled the organisation to surpass emerging challenges and remain a leader in the logistics space. We are optimistic that, the ensuing years, will be more rewarding and Blue Dart will continue to deliver excellent results year over years,” Sharad Upasani, chairman, Blue Dart, said.

Manuel has been with the organisation since its initial days in 1983 and has played a key role in focusing its ‘People Centric’ philosophy. He is responsible for the organisation’s market-differentiating capabilities which includes an extensive ground network as well as robust air network supported by the organisation’s own fleet of aircraft and an extensive reach of over 55,000 locations across the nation.

“The next five years are going to be challenging and I am grateful to have this opportunity to set new benchmarks. Like always, we will persistently focus on overall sustainable growth and expansion and remain the nation’s trade facilitator and a deeply customer-centric brand, offering wide range of logistics solutions that cater to our customers’ needs. With a keen focus on technology and digitalisation, infrastructure, strengthening of our aircraft fleet, our brand and ‘people connect’, we will continue to remain a Provider of Choice, consistently working towards the group’s credo, ‘Connecting People, Improving Lives,” Manuel stated.

Furthermore, Blue Dart has strengthened its present Board composition with the induction of Prakash Apte and Padmini Khare Kaicker as independent directors of the company for a term of five years, effective from July 28, 2022.

Read Also: Hyugalife appoints Kevin Solomon and Chaitanya Shah

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook