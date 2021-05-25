Blox appoints Shivani Karia Jhaveri as chief marketing officer

As chief marketing officer, Jhaveri’s role is to lift off the new brand from scratch along with other leadership functions

Real estate buying platform, Blox has appointed Shivani Karia Jhaveri as the chief marketing officer and founding member. She comes with over a decade of experience in marketing ranging from luxury marketing, strategy and brand building. Jhaveri has worked with House of Anita Dongre previously, as the brand manager and has handled cross functional marketing roles for all of the luxury brands.

As chief marketing officer, Jhaveri’s role is to lift off the new brand from scratch along with other leadership functions as a founding member with her expertise in product positioning and digital direct to consumer marketing.

Her role also entails brand discovery and creation for the new company as she has been instrumental in building out the whole team while driving the strategic vision of the company. She will play the primary role in decision making on product, go-to-market positioning, branding along with major business decisions for the company as well.

“With her expertise and ambition, she has truly been a guiding force for Blox – right from its conceptualisation to where it is today. I am positive that she will take on her role with great zeal and will significantly contribute to the company’s growth in the future,” Aditya Jhaveri, founder and CEO, Blox said.

Blox is a tech enabled, fully integrated online system that would allow buyers to browse perfectly verified inventory, directly listed by developers. Using data science and proprietary algorithms, the company will also allow clients to compare properties fairly, and price transparency will lead to higher transactions in the industry. The digital products will also allow customers to schedule site visits with sales experts. After home selection, the platform will enable customers multiple digital facilities for processes such as paperwork with developers, stamp duty payments, home loan assistance and registration of the property, all as part of one homebuying experience through one platform, with full online and offline capability and functionality.

