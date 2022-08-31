Blogger’s Park: What CMOs need to know about Web3 

Venugopal Ganganna

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last couple of years, as a marketing leader in the new digital world order there’s a good chance you’ve been asked whether your brand has a presence on the Metaverse. There is also a high likelihood that any reference to this Metaverse was accompanied by a mention of Web3, blockchain, NFTs, crypto and digital wallets —with no coherent logic and, all too often, in the same sentence.

The digital marketing world is in a state of flux, with marketing leaders sometimes unsure of what efforts to over-index on (and what to omit from their marketing mix). It is, therefore, in the best interest of CMOs to take out time to better evaluate the fitment of these emerging semantic web technologies before deciding to enter a virtual world and start interacting with avatars or virtual objects. One way to do it is to start with the fundamentals of Web3 underlying technologies and assess their readiness and relevance for deployment — in the context of their respective brands.

There is also the general belief that Web3 is this faraway and distant parallel universe. However, it’s not really an exercise in novelty when somebody decides to build a game on Roblox (online gaming platform) or an immersive experience on Decentraland (virtual destination for digital assets). It is instead just a logical extension of Web2 behaviour, especially for those brands that require high-touch digital environments. The Metaverse is a terrific destination for brand engagement since it promises a more thoroughly connected experience to customers — one where the physical and virtual blend with one another. Think of it as the logical successor to the mobile internet. By treating world-building experiments on Web3 through the lens of holism, marketers will be better positioned to evaluate effort-outcome fitment. And will help them better decide how they’d like to participate in the decentralised playing field.

While the Metaverse and Web3 are related in many ways, they each describe different things. Web3 utilises decentralised protocols to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions — by addressing key data ownership and control issues. The Metaverse is an integrated and interoperable network of 3D virtual worlds that isn’t being built by any one person or company.

Web3 will continue to evolve over the next several years. And with it, brings new possibilities that CMOs will have to consider when drawing out their marketing plans. While the Web3 opportunity presents many opportunities around community and connection, it also requires careful consideration from marketing custodians. Whether by experimenting with new forms of NFT marketing, connecting 2D social feeds to a 3D community, or dreaming up creative ways to use AR / VR, brands can successfully cross over into the new immersive worlds with their customers.

In conclusion, CMOs will be better served by creating Web3 experiences that directly blend in with user experience, heighten brand relevance, and help adapt their brands seamlessly to the virtual worlds of opportunity.

The author is co-founder & CEO, Langoor

Also Read: Australia questions Apple, Meta on plans to tackle child abuse

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook