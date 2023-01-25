Blogger’s park: Why posting isn’t marketing

By Nikita Bhargav

While content audit has traditionally and commonly been used to improve SEO results on websites, here we are concerned with how brands on popular shopping platforms like Amazon can use it to improve their product pages and drive higher conversion. Content today is no longer seen as something that merely exists on your website. It is considered a valuable asset that can affect your brands’ online performance.

Let’s first understand the current challenges brands will face in the online marketplace in 2023.

The online marketplace is crowded like never before. Despite a return to normalcy in 2022 after two years of explosive growth during Covid, 2023 will see even more shoppers online (over 265 million consumers in the US alone, according to Forbes). The product count just on Amazon exceeds 353 million globally and increased brands are adopting a digital-first model.

Also, today AI platforms can produce content at a speed never seen before, tempting many businesses to populate their product pages with more content. But creating it is only half the solution. With hundreds of brands competing in each product category, what will differentiate them will be the quality of content available.

So, what is a catalogue content audit and how can it help your brand perform better?

A content audit analyses and assesses content on your product catalog pages to find what is performing well. A regular audit can help identify content and image gaps that need improvement.

Catalogue content audit/optimising platforms that are AI-driven use over 185 parameters to analyse content. Combining proprietary tech along with a deep understanding of how an ecommerce platform’s algorithms work can provide valuable insights that can help brands enhance audience engagement and make customers’ buying experience better.

But before diving into your audit, you need to figure out your online marketing goals, strategy, and what customer feedback tells you.

Buying behaviours have evolved. As tech continues to change and preferences shift, firms will need to adapt to stay ahead. By staying on top of trends in AI, AR, and VR, brands can be a step ahead.

Today machine learning can improve search and personalise a customer’s online shopping experience. But ML in ecommerce is only as good as the data it’s trained on. To ensure that your content has something of value, identify your content gaps (or even your competitors’ gaps), evaluate feedback and refresh content regularly to ensure that it is SEO-friendly.

While most audits can be helpful in analysing page performance or driving more traffic, a catalogue audit’s ultimate goal is to drive sales. So, when the stakes are high, ensure you’re not left behind. Plan your audit, it’s a small step to take and a small price to pay.

The author is CEO & co-founder, NittyGritti

