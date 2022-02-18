Blogger’s Park: Why Hamara Bajaj struck a chord

Brand owners have much to learn from this iconic campaign

Shivaji Dasgupta

Just recently, Rahul Bajaj, the doyen of the eponymous business group, passed on to the next life, rightfully leading to tributes from every corner of the industry. Quite naturally, much of the discussions focussed on the iconic Hamara Bajaj advertising campaign from 1989, which charmingly captured the sentiments of pre-liberalisation India.

Riding on emotions

Bajaj Chetak resolutely stood as a symbol of accessible aspiration for the inclusive Indian; the destination camouflaged as a journey. It represented the values we still hold so dear — an unquestionable allegiance to family and sincere respect for hard-earned savings. The commercials used emotion as the lead adhesive, yet another pattern breaker, while the reputation of the engineering acted as the credibility enforcer. Just like ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’, it became a surrogate motif for unification, with effortless mobility being a virtue we could all identify with.

On mobility, it is necessary to dwell further as private transportation was a luxury permitted to only the chosen few in that choking period. The rational barriers were affordability and indeed availability (production quotas), but more significantly a chronic defensive state of mind, enticed by stoic fiscal bandages. Entire generations were taught to save for the imminent apocalypse; indulgence, especially for self, was deeply censured. Rather brilliantly, the advertising made the family the hero and positioned Bajaj Chetak as an extension of breadwinner accountability, designed to give wings to the nearest and dearest.

In 2022, the India of then is virtually unrecognisable sans the Amol Palekar social dramas, and the new symbol of accessible aspiration — and indeed mobility — is the smartphone. This is primarily because the definition of mobility is now as much virtual as physical, and the entire universe is on call at the touch of a screen. Like the Bajaj Chetak of yore, the smartphone is also a mark of unification in multiple ways, connecting millions of citizens and not just multiple destinations. However, what has changed most seriously is the mindset of the Indian customer — admirably dynamic, while being alarmingly divisive — and the evidence is out on the street.

A lesson for marketers

So, what I concretely suggest is that brand leaders in the smartphone business learn a lesson or two from the Hamara Bajaj campaign, specifically on being a positive force of unification, aligned to society. Firstly, in terms of communication, navigating the conversation away from solo indulgence or personal space to collective gratification. Which means that we see a lot more of family, friends and communities at large, unifying in mindset and attitude due to shared stimuli, in this case virtual and not actual. Secondly, adding a potent dose of popular emotion at every stage, where technology is presented seamlessly in human terms, and not just as a feature with performance criteria.

Today’s marketers have the advantage of utilising the digital domain, which means conducting customer engagement mapped across her consumption journey, unlike one-sided TV or print. It would be wonderful to see the entire influencer machinery working as a force of good, inspiring every citizen to find reasons to productively unify and eliminate the forces of division. Hamara Bajaj very smartly created a national agenda where every sensible citizen found the common ground of peace and prosperity, which in today’s context can be robustly supplemented by opportunity and creativity.

As we pay due homage to Bajaj for a life exceptionally navigated, the greatest demonstration of respect would be the lessons of scalable unification. If a scooter could do the job in 1989, then surely the much-vaunted smartphone in the age of the metaverse can do a lot more.

The author is MD, Inexgro Brand Advisory

