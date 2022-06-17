Blogger’s Park: Using sound as a brand identity

Arjun Kolady

With the rise of streaming music services, crafting the most effective digital audio ads has also become essential. As digitalisation advances, it brings technology that animates how we live but at the cost of overcrowding our lives with endless screens and increasing noise. Therefore, building unique sonic identities has become vital for brands.



The digital audio environment allows advertisers to cut through the distractions of modern-day life and reach the most immersed audience—listeners who are soundtracking their days with music or enriching their lives with podcasts. Brands should now bolster their sonic identity as the world becomes increasingly voice-controlled. The strategic use of sound elements (whether voice, jingles, songs or even silence) completes a brand identity and communicates it to the consumer. Audio streaming offers new and powerful ways for advertisers to create a sound that triggers brand association to generate better brand engagement through audio.



In-stream audio advertising an untapped marketing opportunity: With many music-streaming services following freemium and ad-supported models, marketers can use this to target audiences in complete awareness. Audio streaming apps avoid crowding advertisements and allow marketers to measure and target advertisements, guaranteeing an impressive effect.



Sound impacts customer mood and purchase decision: Audio and moods have been shown to be correlated. Marketers do thorough research before picking audio for their businesses and understand the psychological impact of different audio and how it can help consumers make an informed decision. The connection between sound and emotions is strong and not to be underestimated. Companies use this to influence their customers all the time across multiple touch points. Any audio used in conjunction with your brand, from product sounds to in-store background music to branded videos, defines and moulds how your consumers perceive you on an emotional level. A strategic approach to sound can also make companies more appealing to consumers.



Push mobile advertising: Consumers often choose to block online advertising on display with tools like AdBlocker and on mobile these issues are even more pronounced since the screens are smaller and advertisements take up more space. However, with in-stream audio marketing, many of these problems are solved as it does not affect the device screen since they are purely audio. Additionally, users are more aware that they will be receiving ads in exchange for free streaming, so the ads come as less of a surprise.

The good news is that, because digital audio advertising is such a novel channel, it offers a lot of room for experimentation. Once brands have the basics down, they shouldn’t be afraid to innovate and try new things to see what works best as it will help brands prepare for more holistic participation, and enhance real-time communication through more comprehensive, self-selected interactions.

The author is head of sales, Spotify India

