BLOGGER’S PARK: Targeted ads for true advocacy

By Kalyan Kumar

Social media has facilitated time, platform, and opportunity for people, and young creators to engage, communicate and showcase talent with a vast audience. So how can the marketer optimise influencer campaigns?

First, bring in the micro-influencers for true advocacy. Micro-influencers tend to be more focused on more niche topics and communities and have meaningful relationships with their followers. They usually have a higher engagement rate and are more affordable and sustainable than mega influencers, making them ideal for targeted campaigns and those that yield true advocacy. And because micro-influencers tend to be more authentic and relatable, their followers are likely to be ‘similar’ to them, compared to the followers of mega-influencers.

Next, be original and do what works for you. Be story first, respect the audiences of the influencer. Focus on what you are delivering to people and not just thrust your brand like a paid media ad campaign. Focus on the insight that your brand stands for and weave it into the Influencer content.

Marketers can leverage influencer tech platforms to gain deeper insights into the most effective influencers and strategies for their campaigns, uncover insights into how audiences respond to different content buckets and detect any potential issues like fake followers before starting. This can be used to optimise campaigns in real-time, as well as to provide recommendations for optimising future campaigns.

Marketers can use predictive analytics to measure the impact of their influencer campaigns with metrics such as reach, views, conversions, and down the line, revenues, as well as analysing the customer journey from initial contact with an influencer to purchase.

Building a strong influencers community is always a two-way street. First find the right influencers who become your community. Next plan a content strategy/continuity with them. Last, figure out how the community (not just the influencer but their audiences) benefit from this relationship. Coke used to do this topically around matches and events that they sponsored, and not just the influencers but also their audiences would randomly be picked to be a part of those special freebies, events etc.

The wisdom of the crowd on the internet is the “comments section”. Influencers can build credibility for a brand by sharing honest, authentic content about the brand. This content can include reviews, tutorials, and demos that help to show the value of the brand’s products or services. The content should be tailored to the influencer’s audience.

Micro-influencers can help to spread the brand’s message to a larger audience by sharing content across multiple social media platforms. This gives the brand greater visibility and helps to create a positive, lasting impression.

The author is director, head of content, Ideosphere Consulting

