Blogger’s Park: IPL: A marketer’s tourney, too

Cricket is dead (or gasping); long live the IPL. This many headed ‘Medusa’ of entertainment has pivoted and reinvented itself many times over, since its inception 15 years back. This shot in the arm for ailing or ambitious brands, the manna from BCCI heaven when sales are flagging, or the go-to top-of-mind recall remedy isn’t what it used to be.



That it is big, we all know. But IPL’s enormous scale is only reaching its potential with the digital cast in play. Device sales and broadband connections are indicators enough to underline just how maddeningly addictive it is.



Everyone’s IPL



Brands become cults on the back of addiction. Being hooked to a way, a story, a style or a million little and large ways that a brand manifests itself in our lives, makes or breaks loyalty.



It is crucial, however, to stay focussed on the mix. With proliferating advertising asset classes and media/platform cast, association types and visibility cues, getting the strategic fit from the brand-market-consumer matrix point of view right is key. It starts with the title sponsor—the top dog in a kennel full of very big dogs—then, there are official partners, orange and purple cap partners, broadcaster and digital streaming partners (Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar, respectively), umpire partners, strategic timeout sponsors, team sponsorships, shirt associations, on-ground sponsorships and myriad properties for innovative visibility. Given the valuations in play, these are very big deals for marketers and the return on investment (RoI) needs to justify the spends.



The brand value of IPL 2019 was pegged at $6.3 billion according to a Duff & Phelps estimation. The title sponsorship itself, in 2022, is reportedly valued at nearly $6 billion (`440 crore). With this meteoric rise in valuations, getting the IPL marketing strategy right is crucial for sustenance and returns. There is a very real danger that with multiple brands joining the hundreds of association options available, recall can be fleeting and shelf life of awareness really low.



Jostling for attention



Big players such as Tata, Pepsi and Byju’s aside, there are reportedly over 50 startups that have come on board IPL 2022, from on-ground partners to team sponsors. These brands will be competing harder with established, older brands with deep consumer recall and accumulative association. While VCs will loosen their purse-strings, the VCs are also competing with one another in out-shouting their own investee brands. The result: one big Super-Bowl-style extravaganza with multiple brands vying for eyeballs, attention and hopefully, action, from the viewer.



Let’s take a quick look at some brands and their scores with IPL advertising, which is likely the most expensive marketing investment on earth. Take Havells—the company got it right and has built a sustainable brand and balance sheet value over the years. Then there’s DLF, a total destruction of investments worth over `40 crore, in the IPL, that too, with the enviable tag of title sponsor of the maiden IPL. It is now nowhere, and instead of growing the business, its IPL stint has proven to be a waste of shareholder funds.



Next is Vivo. It seems its strategy of getting in and out of title sponsorships across the years (2016-17, 2018-19, 2021) is adding to awareness and recall, while regulating the flow of funds. And lastly, there’s Tata Group—fresh, new, oldest of the young brands getting ready for the brave, new metaverse world. It will be interesting to see how this over 150-year-old senior plays with the VC funded frat packs of today.

The author is co-founder & CEO, Digital Dogs Content and Media

