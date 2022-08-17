Blogger’s Park: Innovation meets experience

Girish Nayak

The insurance industry continues to evolve, driven by changing customer behaviour and availability of new technological solutions. Newer players in the fintech ecosystem are helping enhance the insurance distribution ecosystem. Big data and analytics are helping us understand customer needs better. New-age technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are helping create customer-centric solutions, especially from a customer engagement and service perspective.

Insurers that follow a multi-channel distribution strategy, are ensuring that the customer purchase and renewal journey is seamless across the multiple distribution channels. At the same time, the insurance industry continues to innovate in the field of customer service and engagement. Voice BOTs are being leveraged by organisations like ours to help service requests that come at the call centre. Speech recognition technology enables the BOT to understand long narratives and provide a contextual response for specific use cases. Natural language processing (NLP) driven chatbots are common on instant messaging platforms and websites. AI and ML are being used in underwriting, claims and risk management. Many insurers are leveraging AI tools to help identify damages on cars and also build ML algorithms that help in auto-admissibility and auto-adjudication of cashless health claims and also help detect frauds in real-time.

IoT-based telematics devices are helping in segmenting driving behavior in private car insurance, while helping in prevention of theft and fuel pilferage in the case of transporters that avail of marine cargo insurance. Drones are being used for surveillance of property risk, especially where physical risk inspections are not easily possible. Satellite based geospatial data is being used to predict crop yields and is helping in crop insurance policies.

The insurance industry is now seeing new types of risks emerging, be it pandemic, climate change or privacy and data protection. Traditional products like motor insurance are also seeing the underlying risk change from the driver to the performance of the AI enabled software in the case of driverless cars. On the health front, data available through sensors on smartwatches and apps on phones will help us in understanding how customers are maintaining their health and diet and help prevent hospitalisation. Risk inspection of commercial locations will more likely be more real-time driven by drones and satellites.

Many organisations continue to experiment with new-age technological solutions across the insurance lifecycle, but it won’t be long before we start to see a smart underwriter — an algorithm that takes underwriting decisions basis significant volumes of data. Or a digital claims adjuster that looks at a combination of video, audio and image files to settle a claim in a matter of minutes. Rapid advances in technology and computing power, especially driven by cloud computing, are poised to change the way insurance is delivered as well as consumed.

The author is chief, service, operations and technology, ICICI Lombard

