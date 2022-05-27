Blogger’s Park: Getting ready for a post-cookie world

Siddharth Dabhade

Programmatic advertising is the automated, AI-enabled mechanism to bid for ad inventory that ensures marketers get better performance, cost-efficiency and transparency from their digital campaigns. Brands have been dependent on third-party cookies to track and deliver personalised ads to their target customers, but support for third-party cookies is expected to end by 2023. So, this is the right time to start evaluating your data partnerships, technology, and build your data science expertise.

In the cookie-less future, planning will rely on two types of data — authenticated and anonymous. First-party advertiser data (gathered with consumer consent) is key, as it helps find audiences who are already affiliated to the brand. The solutions being developed to replace cookies aim to balance privacy with personalisation, with innovations around contextual and cohort-based data gathering momentum, presenting new opportunities to reach audiences at scale.

For audience planning, marketers will use a mix of identifiers (ids) in deterministic, probabilistic and also contextual scenarios. It will be based on device id based data, contextual signals and new cookie-less channels like Connected TV (CTV), Digital out-of-home (DOOH), mobile advertising and so on.

Data driven programmatic will be key for brands to gain advantage in the cookie-less space. Brands must invest in building a consumer data platform, augmenting their first-party data with third-party audience data which can be in a data lake. It is important to collect first-party data — such as pixels on the website or mobile app signals, and enrich that data with third-party audience data which can be device id and contextual signals. Contextual targeting could be one of the most effective methods for audience segmentation in a post-cookie world. The future of programmatic is bright since many new channels are being traded programmatically, including CTV and DOOH.

In order to strengthen programmatic planning frameworks, every marketer needs to:

Build and optimise first-party data collection across channels: understand in detail your media attribution, customer personas and habits.

Rethink targeting: user profiles aggregated by data companies to inform the content and advertising a user sees are going away, which means you can target your ads to audiences or groups based on their browsing habits or interests, instead of targeting individuals. It also means you should retarget without using third-party cookies based on previous site actions.

Identify optimal measurement metrics: focus on marketing efficiency, not media performance.

There are many data science methodologies for connecting and weighing authenticated audience data against aggregated audience cohorts, and each one has its pros and cons. Advanced data science expertise helps marketers to decide which one is most relevant for them. Brands that will succeed in the cookie-less advertising world will be the ones that maximise the value of their data.

The author is MD, MiQ India

