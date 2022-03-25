Blogger’s Park: Chasing viewers

How advertisers can keep up with the rise of connected TV viewing in India

Ivan Markman

From the latest blockbuster movies to now live sports, streaming is having a moment not just on mobile, but on big ‘small’ screens as smart TV sales surge. According to FICCI-EY’s 2021 Media and Entertainment Report, smart connected TVs will exceed 40 million by 2025, creating scale and new opportunities as “television enters an era of connected interactive consumption”. The rise of connected TV (CTV) viewing in India brings a developing opportunity for advertisers as Indian consumers migrate from traditional TV viewing to streaming. Here are three developments advertisers must consider as they explore the potential benefits of advanced TV.



Fragmented world



Fragmentation is here to stay and advertisers will have to keep track of how viewers are migrating — they are trying a mix of paid, free and ad-supported streaming models. As TV viewers experience subscription price fatigue, and battle ‘option overload’, advertising based video-on-demand (AVoD) platforms will be poised for growth. Yahoo-Publicis research shows in a mature CTV market like the US, a significant 45% of TV viewers now feel they are using too many services for TV content, and no one streaming service has it all (75%). The upshot for advertisers is these very same factors will eventually drive cost-conscious consumers from SVoD to AVoD platforms, or to options that are ad supported—83% using paid ad-free streaming services said they were willing to try an ad-supported version of services.



In India, OTT services are still testing the waters. Last year, in a first-of-its-kind service for its users anywhere, Amazon launched miniTV, an ad-based video streaming service that is available only for Amazon app users in India. This alongside Amazon Prime Video, which will continue to remain ad-free.



While paid SVoD and AVoD will gain more viewers, interest and awareness for free AVoD services will grow simultaneously, a trend that we will see panning out among Indian cord-cutting and cord-never audiences, as streaming becomes entrenched.



Leveraging CTV



Marketers are seeking more agility and optimisation as consumer behaviour shifts. With CTV becoming increasingly programmatically traded, the ease and efficiency of buying digital media programmatically will transfer over to CTV video ad inventory. This offers advertisers the best of all worlds. CTV, which is at the intersection of digital and linear, allows advertisers to target TV audiences with the same granularity as digital advertising. The precision of programmatic when extended to TV advertising leads to benefits like targetting of precise high-value audiences, omnichannel planning, and measurement. In today’s privacy-conscious landscape, CTV creates a path for advertisers to find the right audience through targetting options using trusted first-party data, even as identity solutions scale across the broader programmatic landscape.



CTV’s next-generation capabilities will increasingly empower advertisers to bring the kind of elevated engagement users expect on mobile devices to TV screens through interactive ads. Interactive CTV ad formats don’t just stop at awareness; they add new layers that support engagement and e-commerce to boost creative performance. BCG-CII’s recent Big Picture Report for India foresees that ad technology and format innovations will drive momentum for AVoD. ‘Interactive/ actionable ads’ will be useful to drive conversions and open up opportunities for sponsorships by brands, which can creatively leverage interactivity for higher engagement. In India, OTT players like Voot are already exploring new use cases in this direction, amping up interactivity with polls and live voting, for instance.



As audiences shift consideration to ad-supported streaming services, brands will have to refine their strategies for fast-evolving opportunities to capitalise on the growth and evolution of CTV in India.

The author is chief business officer, Yahoo

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook