Blogger’s Park: A new virtual dawn

Metaverse will be a gamechanger for the events industry

Anubhav Bajpai

Metaverse is an online replica of the real world in a 3D digital environment. People can now access the virtual world through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), and they can ‘live online’ as digital avatars that can interact with one another. The Metaverse displays an ideal personality that complements a physical one without replacing it.



The act of hosting events in the metaverse has grown significantly. This is due to both increased understanding and the pandemic. Big brands have been experimenting with VR, and it will play a bigger role in the future.



Events reimagined



For the events industry, Metaverse has opened up an entirely new way of executing things; conferences, especially, now no longer need to be in-person events. Technology has made organising and hosting public meetings much easier during this crisis. The use of virtual avatars can make you look like an important presence at the conference, despite being thousands of miles away.



One of the keys to developing the metaverse is high-quality virtual reality, which allows users to interact with different elements in the same way they would in the real world. Growing an events portfolio while minimising operational costs is the holy grail for the event planning community. In order to build a relationship with stakeholders, businesses use innovative 3D platforms. The 3D avatars can be used to facilitate successful conversations with employees, partners, and vendors on a regular basis.



Affordability of experiences will go up as a wide range of experiences and products, previously only available to the wealthy, will become accessible to the poor and middle-class consumers. By giving a new and often more efficient way to achieve our goals, the metaverse will be a huge boon for sustainability. By attending workplaces, schools, and social gatherings virtually rather than physically, precious resources can be saved.



Vast canvas



The idea of the metaverse is an exciting one, but it’s still new and not very well known. Therefore, there are fewer opportunities to reach a wide audience than on social media or search engines. They can be expensive and difficult to create, and users need special equipment like VR glasses to interact with them for now. This greatly limits the potential market for brands and hinders efforts for mass marketing. Data privacy and security remain a hurdle.



Considering metaverse a virtual experience inside a game based on predefined logic, a major branding opportunity can be created in terms of visitors experiencing the brand’s products in real, 3D or 360-degree immersive views along with regular signages. Moreover, these experiences can be monetised as well with real money transactions for an experience (this would largely apply to some interesting content or artiste performances).



Event organisers can plan signages or prime spaces for branding in order to attract more eyeballs and sell them at a premium. Brands can engage with customers looking at their brands in a more proactive way, instead of the usual reactive approach. Metaverse as a solution is evolving day by day; powerful analytics and meaningful insights of users in this virtual world are being captured. As AI & ML have more and more databases to evaluate, we will start seeing crystal clear measurability for ROI on brands’ investments.



Metaverse is an immersive virtual universe where people can socialise, shop, or even participate in events through their

virtual avatars. It is a virtual world with the potential to combine the physical and digital worlds. By blending these, it has endless possibilities for entertainment, engagement, and persistence.

The author is CEO & founder, VouchPro

