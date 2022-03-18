Blogger’s Park: A much-needed ‘push’

Why publishers must consider push notification advertising

Aditi Khanna

More than 90% of digital publishers generate 90% of their revenue through advertising. Advertising existed on day one of the internet, and three decades later, it continues to be the bedrock of the internet economy. Publishers control their page views, which is their ad inventory; more the page views, higher the revenue — a fairly straightforward formula that works great until you hit the ceiling around ad viewability, formats, etc. Push notification advertising helps break through that limitation.



Undivided attention



Over the last few years, adoption of the web push notification, especially amongst publishers, has gone through the roof. Publishers are now able to reduce their dependence on the walled gardens, and offset some of the loss of audiences and traffic created by social media algorithm changes that force publishers’ content off the newsfeed.



Publishers are exploring push notifications for not just engagement, but also for monetisation. In simple terms, it means delivering an advertisement to a user via push notification. These are short messages that pop up on the users’ mobile phones or desktops, nudging them to take some action. The important thing to consider is that push notification ads are delivered to users who opt for them. Therefore, you are targetting the ones who show interest in your products and services.



Through push notification advertising, publishers can send relevant advertisements to an audience they own, thereby commanding subscribers’ attention, making it spam-free and increasing the chances of the ad being clicked. These advertisements do not get barred by ad blockers and are effective when it comes to increasing viewability and interaction. It serves as an exciting stream of revenue for publishers, as better clicks mean more revenue. Publishers get click-through rates of 8-12%.



Monetising opportunity



Monetising push notifications offers publishers with a mostly untapped opportunity to engage audiences, satisfy advertisers, and create a new revenue stream. Here’s why:



New inventory, new revenue: As push notification advertisements are directly delivered to the user’s device and not on the website, they don’t necessarily compete with banner advertisements and blog posts for attention. This also helps publishers drive user engagement by increasing traffic by up to 20%, serving more impressions, and thereby generating incremental revenue.



Better visibility, higher CTRs, higher revenue: Push notification advertising reaches the location that other ad formats cannot — user’s devices. They make media inventory extremely visible as they command the lion’s share of the user’s attention, yielding higher CTR (click-through rate) than most marketing channels. The CTR for push notification advertisements varies from 0.7% to 2%, which is five times more effective than conventional banner ads.



Maximising lifetime revenue: Seventy per cent of visitors who come to a publisher’s website are new. Most of them bounce off and rarely come back. Push notification advertising allows publishers to convert these visitors into an audience and monetise them. With native content advertising served on notifications, publishers can encash that opportunity and boost advertising revenue by up to 15% per month.



We know that publishers need ad revenue to thrive. Maximising traffic is the key to achieving that. But publishers and platforms both need to work together on driving the impactful usage of push notifications in advertising. It’s important to understand that a channel’s scalability depends on how marketers in the ecosystem use it. As long as marketers are respecting their readers and are mindful of the user experience, nothing can keep the channel from scaling.

The author is director, iZooto

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook