Blockchain startup STAN collaborates with Indian BGMI teams to launch NFTs for fan engagement

Blockchain-based Esports fan engagement startup STAN has entered into strategic non-fungible token (NFT) partnerships with three of India’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) pro teams– OR Esports, Team iNSANE and Blind Esports with the objective of helping these Esports teams to create an ecosystem for their fans to engage with them.

Following the collaborations, OR Esports and Blind Esports have named STAN as their official NFT and digital collectibles partner. iNSANE Esports and Blind Esports will be seen representing the brand STAN through content and other commercial activities. Additionally, iNSANE Esports has also signed an agreement with STAN for a NFT partnership alongside providing collectibles services.

“We look forward to a long term partnership along with these teams to bring fans closer to their favourite athletes and creators by using NFTs and being a Web3.0 enabler platform,” Nauman Mulla, co-founder and COO, STAN, said.

The blockchain-based startup in collaboration with each of these BGMI teams, will be organising fan-meetups on a short-term basis, according to an official statement by STAN. All teams will be able to participate in livestreams, talk shows, among others. It will allow fans to meet and interact with their favourite Esports athletes and get tips and tricks from them regarding their gameplay. STAN also aims to organise fan fests and other types of grand media and social engagement activities along with the players and creators of TEAM iNSANE and Blind Esports.

As per David Dey, founder and CEO, iNSANE Esports, the collaboration with STAN will enable iNSANE fans to engage with their favourite players.

STAN is a blockchain based fan engagement platform for fans of various gaming creators and Esports players to collect, play and engage with Esports and gaming-related collectibles to earn rewards. Apart from these, STAN also provides signed merchandise from celebrities, gives users a chance to visit their favorite creators’ or streamers’ bootcamps, meet them on Instagram lives, join them one-on-one on clubs on STAN, among others.