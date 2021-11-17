Blink Digital ropes in Dia Kirpalani and Suraj Karvi as VP

Both Kirpalani and Karvi have been in the advertising sector for over 15 years.

Digital agency Blink Digital has appointed Dia Kirpalani and Suraj Karvi as vice presidents. Both Kirpalani and Karvi have been in the advertising sector for over 15 years. “As we chase bigger ambitions, it is key to ensure the growth of the company along with the best set of talents inhouse to keep pace with the evolving industry. Their appointment is another validation of our commitment and leadership in the industry,” Rikki Aggarwal, co-founder and chief business officer, Blink Digital, said.

Dia Kirpalani brings experience across finance, market research and advertising, having previously been associated with WPP, Leo Burnett, Rediffusion, among others. Dia has worked across myriad sectors including FMCG, retail, e-commerce, fashion, skincare, personal health, beauty, real estate, gaming, and financial services, including mutual funds, banking and insurance, across brands like Shoppers Stop, HSBC Bank, Sugarfree and more. At Blink, Kirpalani will oversee the creative strategy vertical for Blink Digital’s current and new clients.

For Dia Kirpalani, VP, head, strategy, Blink has been built on balancing the cutting edge with the effective. “My clear mandate is to bridge the gap between mainline and digital thinking that continues to exist in our industry and to ensure our clients get the benefit of a truly silo-less approach to their business problems. Under Dooj Ramchandani and Rikki Aggarwal’s setup, we have a strategy team that is underpinned by mainline thinking and yet strongly supplemented with digital expertise,” she added.

Suraj Karvi was until recently heading the media business for Marico and Atomberg technologies at Madison Media. Prior to Madison Karvi worked with GroupM and Starcom and has experience across sectors like FMCG, OTT, jewellery, watches, pharma, lifestyle retail, among others. He has also worked in the area of business strategy, planning and sales strategy during his stint with Viacom18 and NDTVMedia. At Blink Digital, he will be leading the media vertical and will be responsible for the current media businesses as well as acquiring new business.

According to Suraj Karvi, VP, head, media, digital has been the key area of growth within the media marketing world and will continue to be so; creating further excitement and opportunities for brands and industry as a whole. “I am looking forward to joining Blink and being a part of its growth story. Blink being an independent digital agency house bagging many award-winning work across client categories, my aim will be to add many more to the list. I look forward to working with the team that’s geared up for both business growth and delivering award winning work hand in hand.” he highlighted.

